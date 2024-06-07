The 2024 elections, which lasted for six weeks, have ended with the results now announced. In India, a majority of 272 seats is required to form a government. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, lower than their 2019 election tally of 303. The Congress won 99 seats in the 2024 election, a significant contribution. Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the elections, they reduced their majority. This is a surprising and unacceptable outcome for Modi’s government, which was confident of winning with a majority due to their policies and Hindu nationalist polarization.

The BJP and its allies faced a surprise in the current election result. Despite using all tactics to secure majority votes, the party suffered a paradigm shift in areas like Uttar Pradesh (UP), where they won only 37 seats compared to 62 in 2019. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janata Party (BJP) campaigned with the slogan “Ab Ki Baar 400 Par” (This time, over 400). However, this slogan proved wrong after the election results were announced.

India’s population consists of 55% Hindus, 27% Muslims, and 18% Christians. The BJP strategized to win Christian votes by using the conspiracy theory of “Love Jihad,” which claims Muslim men marry Hindus and Christian women to convert them to Islam. This theory originated in Kerala and was used to collect votes from Christians and Hindus. However, the BJP suffered a significant loss in Maharashtra, winning only nine seats.

Despite setbacks, the BJP still holds strong coastal seats like Mangalore, where they have maintained their ground. Apoorvanand noted, “The BJP base is eroded but has not completely lost influence.” The question now is whether the BJP will form the government again. The party, once the strongest in India, now relies on its allies to regain power. If any ally leaves, the political landscape will change.

Nitish Kumar’s party is leading in 15 seats, NDA in 13, and India in 9. Speculations suggest Nitish Kumar may play a “kingmaker” role, becoming a decisive factor in forming the government. He has been offered the Deputy Prime Minister’s post by the INDIA bloc. Nitish Kumar’s role in the Indian election is now akin to “Give me an offer I can’t refuse.” Both BJP and Congress are in touch with Nitish Kumar to form their government in India.

The 2024 election may have delivered a setback to the BJP but they have also presented an opportunity for Indian politics to evolve, adapt and become more inclusive. As BJP’s reduced majority is wake up call for Indian politics , a reminder that no party can take dominance for granted and the voice of all citizens must be heard.

Email: Sanatassawar.2410@gmail.com