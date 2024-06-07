Pakistan is at risk of experiencing another devastating flood. The National Disaster Management Authority predicts that during the upcoming monsoon season, the nation would likely receive 40–60% more rainfall than typical. It is predicted that this excessive precipitation, together with melting glaciers and a westerly weather system, could result in flooding similar to the disastrous floods that occurred in 2014 and took 367 people. The unusual rains are predicted to start on July 25 and last through August, posing a threat to submerge the eastern rivers of Chenab, Jhelum, and Ravi in northern Punjab. In addition, four predicted Glacial Lake Outburst Flood occurrences are expected to cause flash floods in the northern regions. Even though these floods aren’t predicted to be as bad as the disastrous floods in 2010 and 2022, they nonetheless represent a serious risk. In addition to affecting over 20 million people, the 2010 floods seriously damaged infrastructure and resulted in almost 2,000 deaths. Comparably, the flood of 2022 claimed 1,696 lives, injured 12,867, afflicted 33 million people, and destroyed over 4 million acres of crops and 1 million animals. These incidents highlight the effects of natural disasters brought on by climate change on Pakistan’s populace and economy. We really can’t afford another one this size right now. We have less than two months to get ready for the predicted floods, so we need to move quickly to put some important precautions in place. To stop overflow and waterlogging, the government should first strengthen drainage systems and embankments in susceptible areas as soon as possible. Additionally, it is crucial to run public awareness efforts to inform communities on evacuation routes and emergency protocols. Additionally, timely delivery during emergencies can be ensured by arranging relief supplies—such as food, water, medical kits, and temporary shelters—in advance at key places. Proactive evacuations will be made possible by bolstering early warning systems to deliver precise and timely flood predictions. The NDMA’s efforts to anticipate and proactively address the situation are praiseworthy. It demonstrated dummy reactions to fictitious scenarios and carried out multi-hazard simulation drills with the goal of enhancing coordination among provincial disaster management organizations. Pakistan has the potential to enhance its citizen protection and mitigate the severe consequences of natural disasters by drawing lessons from its past experiences, the most recent of which occurred less than two years ago. Now is the moment to take action, before the rains come and history is repeated.