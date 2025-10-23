According to Indian media reports, Microsoft founder and renowned American philanthropist Bill Gates will be seen making a special cameo in this popular drama.

In the latest promo released by Balaji Telefilms, Smriti Irani’s character ‘Tulsi’ is shown talking to an American guest on a video call. Although the face is not revealed, fans believe that it is Bill Gates.

In the promo, Tulsi says, ‘Jai Shri Krishna, it feels great to know that you are connecting with our family straight from America, we are all waiting for you impatiently.’

This promo video is going viral on social media, on which interesting comments are being made by users. However, many users say that this could also be just a publicity stunt.