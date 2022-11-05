ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS: US President Joe Biden claims that Elon Musk bought a social media site on Twitter that spreads misinformation all over the world. As advertisers withdrew their support due to worries over content moderation, Twitter reduced half of its personnel on Friday, however it claimed that the team in charge of halting the spread of misinformation suffered fewer cutbacks.

During a fundraiser, Biden said: “What concerns us all right now is that Elon Musk has bought a company that spreads lies around the globe. America no longer has any editors. No editors exist. How can we expect kids to understand the problems at hand?

Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary at the White House, had told reporters that Biden had been very clear about the need to lessen hate speech and false information.This belief applies to Facebook, Twitter, and any other social media sites where users might disseminate false information, she said.

Musk has pledged to protect Twitter from becoming a “hellscape” while restoring free speech. However, significant sponsors have been concerned about his takeover for months.