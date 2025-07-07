As the rivers swell and monsoon clouds gather, Pakistan once again stands at the brink of disaster. The recent tragic deaths of tourists swept away by the surging Swat River painfully echo the devastation of the 2022 floods, which killed hundreds, displaced millions, and cost the economy over $33 billion. While climate change undeniably intensifies these calamities, blaming nature alone masks a deeper, human-made crisis: the persistent failure to translate awareness into action.

An inquiry into the Swat tragedy revealed alarming gaps in the country’s flood telemetry system, highlighting that an effective early-warning system could have saved lives. It also exposed that rescue teams lacked the tools necessary to respond swiftly. These findings underscore a hard truth: despite knowing the risks, Pakistan remains woefully unprepared.

This inertia is deeply troubling. Pakistan ranks among the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations, grappling with a rise in extreme weather events—floods, droughts, heatwaves—that threaten lives and livelihoods alike. Yet each monsoon season seems to catch us off guard, exposing the same weaknesses in disaster preparedness, coordination, and infrastructure resilience.

Other countries have shown that investing in early warning systems and resilient infrastructure can significantly reduce death tolls and economic damage. Timely alerts allow communities to evacuate to safer ground, while flood-resistant infrastructure helps safeguard property and public assets. These lessons are neither new nor out of reach. What is missing is the political will and sustained investment to bring them to life in Pakistan.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman has rightly stressed the need for better preparedness, early warnings, and interdepartmental coordination. Yet, rhetoric alone cannot shield vulnerable communities from raging waters. Each year, as governments promise improvements but deliver little, the human and economic cost of inaction grows.

The failure to prioritize disaster risk reduction reflects a broader pattern of misplaced development priorities and bureaucratic complacency. While roads and visible infrastructure projects attract political capital, silent but critical investments in flood telemetry stations, embankments, and community preparedness programs remain neglected. This imbalance must end.

Pakistan cannot afford another season of hand-wringing followed by tragedy. Policymakers must urgently reset national development strategies to put climate resilience at the core. This means building robust early-warning networks, training and equipping rescue teams, constructing flood-resilient infrastructure, and actively involving vulnerable communities in disaster planning.

Beyond speeches and sympathy, it is time for tangible, measurable action. As climate change accelerates, every year of inaction magnifies the risk to human lives and the economy. Pakistan’s future depends on our ability to move beyond warnings—and start building real resilience before the next flood strikes.