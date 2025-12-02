Rachi: The wedding photos of Pakistan’s leading social media influencer Rebecca Khan and Hussain Tareen have gone viral on social media.

Rebecca Khan and Hussain Tareen, who have over 6.3 million followers on Instagram and 3 million followers on YouTube, got married in June, and their celebrations were quite trending on social media.

At that time, people thought that the couple had tied the knot, but the actual wedding was now scheduled for December, which took place in Karachi yesterday.

Rebecca Khan wore a traditional dark red beautiful and heavy work lehenga and anarkali style shirt at the wedding.

Exquisite jewelry, light makeup and simple attire made her wedding look more attractive.

The groom Hussain Tareen wore an off-white embellished sherwani and qulla, in which he looked very handsome.

The photos shared by the couple are being liked a lot on social media.