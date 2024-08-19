Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Monday that Shehbaz-led government had sent Pakistan back to stone age.

He said that continuous disruption of the internet services across the country was unconstitutional, adding that commerce and business industry were badly affected due to that.

He deplored that slow internet had worsened the Information Technology and digital sector, adding that incompetent rulers had brought the country to the brink of destruction.

Saif urged human rights and digital rights organisations to raise voice against installation of firewall, banning of social media and slow internet.