A vehicle carrying dam workers lost control and plunged into the Gilgit River, resulting in the death of five people.
The workers were en route to the dam site when the vehicle met with an accident. The incident claimed lives of all five people aboard, including the driver.
Local volunteers were engaged in recovering the deceased from the river.
