PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gauhar Ali Khan has said that political tension is continuously increasing in the country, this political tension will have to be ended for the development of the country and for this, the powerful parties will have to play their role.

Addressing a rally in Buner area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 5 in connection with the PTI protest, Barrister Gauhar Ali Khan said that after the May 9 incidents, political tension increased across the country and is not going away, cases were filed against our people, punishments were given and disqualified.

He said that PTI members of the provincial and national assemblies and senators are being disqualified, which is further increasing the tension.

Barrister Gohar said that our people have endured cases, endured incompetence and paid a heavy price, now it is the turn of the powerful circles to also fulfill their responsibility, to play a role in it and end the growing tension in the country because when tension increases among the people, democracy is in danger.

The PTI Chairman said that now if democracy has to move forward, the powerful circles will have to play a role.

He said that earlier people used to ask when the case of the founder of PTI will be filed, now people ask morning and evening when the founder of PTI will be released and until he is released, the same voice will be heard from every side, release the founding chairman.

Barrister Gohar said that now be careful, create some conveniences, refrain from more cases and incompetences, release the founding chairman because such a situation will further increase political tension, this will increase anger among the people and there is also a fear of increasing unrest and the people’s distrust in institutions will further increase.

He said that the country cannot tolerate such political tension anymore, so I request everyone to play their role to end such political tension so that the country can progress.