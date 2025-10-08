Islamabad: During the hearing of the case in the Supreme Court, lawyer Farogh Naseem argued that banks in Bangladesh are taxed at 21 percent while in Pakistan it is 93 percent.

Farogh Naseem took the position that customs duty is determined through various notifications, while sales tax cannot be imposed on imports after Section 31A. The income tax system has been operating in the same way for the last 200 years.

During the hearing, Justice Aminuddin remarked that the situation becomes clear after the expenses and the real position of the taxpayer is revealed only from the tax return.

Lawyer Farogh Naseem said that his account was closed 10 months ago, then how can tax be imposed? To which Justice Jamal Mandokhel remarked, “Do you mean to say, don’t destroy the garden, just eat the fruit?”

Later, the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench adjourned the hearing of the cases related to super tax until tomorrow.