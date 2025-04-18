The recent conclusion of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s (BNP-M) 20-day protest sit-in outside Quetta underscores the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in Balochistan. Although BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal decided to end the protest after the state barred him from marching to Quetta, the unresolved issues of enforced disappearances, rising militancy, and deepening alienation continue to plague the province. Mr. Mengal made it clear that the end of the sit-in does not signal the end of their campaign. Instead, protests will now spread to other parts of Balochistan, reflecting a broader sentiment of discontent and political exclusion.

The state’s heavy-handed response, including the recent arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) activists such as Dr. Mahrang Baloch, and the refusal to permit a peaceful political march, only serve to further inflame tensions. Instead of engaging in constructive dialogue, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and others in power continue to use provocative language, fueling further divisions.

It is imperative to understand that equating peaceful political movements with armed separatism is not only unjust but also strategically flawed. There is a critical need to distinguish between those who resort to violence and those exercising their constitutional rights. Lumping them together and suppressing all forms of dissent only strengthens the narrative of marginalisation and state brutality.

Balochistan’s problems are deeply rooted in decades of neglect, broken promises, and militarised policies. These approaches have failed to bring peace or development to the province. What is needed now is a paradigm shift — one that prioritises reconciliation over repression and development over disenfranchisement. Addressing long-standing grievances, including enforced disappearances, lack of representation, and economic deprivation, must be at the core of any state strategy.

The state must also have the moral courage to acknowledge past mistakes. Owning up to injustices is not a weakness but a necessary step toward healing. For too long, families of the missing have waited in vain for answers. Movements like those led by Mama Qadeer and now the BYC reflect a consistent and legitimate demand for justice and accountability.

In conclusion, the path forward lies not in silencing voices but in listening to them. The only sustainable solution to Balochistan’s crisis lies in inclusive governance, political dialogue, and a sincere commitment to addressing human rights concerns. Only then can the province move from conflict toward coexistence.