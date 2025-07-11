Asif mahmood

India has turned Balochistan into a silent battlefield. No formal declaration, no uniforms—just terror, sabotage, and trained proxies. This is war by other means. The only question now is: how and where will Pakistan respond?

After the Pahalgam incident, India didn’t wait for facts. It instantly blamed Pakistan and crossed the border in broad daylight, violating international law. Meanwhile, we—despite having undeniable proof of Indian-backed terrorism—stay measured, restrained. But for how long?

For years, we danced around the truth, calling India a “hostile neighbour” instead of naming it as the aggressor. That era of silence is over. India’s fingerprints are all over the bloodshed in Balochistan. They plant bombs; we bury our dead.

India staged a false flag and responded with fire. We suffer real attacks, almost daily, and yet hold back. Why that much restraint?

Yes, Pakistan believes in international law. But what is the worth of law if it shields the aggressor and punishes the victim? If law fails, then deterrence must step in. And deterrence demands clarity: every act of aggression must be met—twice over.

India’s hybrid war isn’t new. It’s just louder now. We must not keep playing defence. Balochistan may be India’s chosen front—but we must choose our own battlefield. And our own rules.

No more glorifying silence. No more mistaking patience for policy. If India can sell fiction at global forums, why can’t we present the truth—bolstered by evidence?

Every country has fault lines. But no nation can allow itself to become the sole battleground while the aggressor sleeps peacefully. Sometimes, matching fire with fire is not an escalation—it is survival. It is justice. And let’s be absolutely clear: the coffins coming out of Balochistan are not of Punjabis —they are Pakistanis. The killers are not locals—they are proxies trained, funded, and armed by India. In this moment of pain, we must resist every temptation to fall into the trap of ethnic blame. That’s exactly what the enemy wants. Look at this not as a Punjabi or a Baloch—but as a Pakistani. Don’t divide yourselves, my people. Not now. Not ever. ( khud ko taqseem na karna mere sarey logo)

Let there be no doubt: survival demands strength. And justice, sometimes, must roar.