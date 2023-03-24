ISLAMABAD: Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi resigned from the job of the Attorney General for Pakistan on Friday.

Following President Arif Alvi’s confirmation of his appointment on February 2, the development occurs almost seven weeks later. In accordance with the authority granted by Article 100(1) of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, the president has appointed Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as AGP with the rank and status of federal minister, effective immediately, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice last month.

The president “shall appoint a person, being a person qualified to be a judge of the Supreme Court, to be the AGP,” according to Article 100(1) of the Constitution.

Elahi is the grandson of former president Fazal Elahi Chaudhry, and his primary areas of expertise are mergers and acquisitions as well as civil, commercial, corporate, and constitutional litigation.