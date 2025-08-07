Senior actress Atiqa Odho’s joking statement was taken seriously by social media users.

After baseless reports of a possible separation from her husband, the actress started receiving marriage offers and her inbox is flooded with “relationship requests”.

Atiqa Odho laughed and said on a show that she had jokingly said that her marriage was in danger because she was watching too many dramas… and her husband was complaining about me!

She added that the statement went viral and people took it seriously. Now my DM is full of marriage offers, I am really enjoying it. Sometimes it is necessary to give a little tension to husbands.

Atiqa Odho added that women should learn when and how to put pressure on their husbands and yes, sometimes wearing a red dress also works.

The actress, while discussing the power of social media, said that she now understands that a little humor, a little cleverness, and social media can change a lot.