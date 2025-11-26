An anti-terrorism court in Sahiwal on Wednesday sentenced two terrorists to 31 years of rigorous imprisonment each.

According to reports, the ATC Special Judge handed down the sentences after the accused were found guilty of possessing explosive materials and planning acts of sabotage.

The terrorists had plotted an attack near the Sabzi Mandi in Pakpattan on June 11, 2025.

Before the operation, authorities recovered 3.5 kilograms of explosives from them.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had filed a case against the suspects under the Anti-Terrorism Act and sent them to jail.