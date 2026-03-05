QUETTA:At least 556 more Pakistanis return from Iran as tensions escalated following United States and Israel joint attack on Iran in which Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with senior members of the Iranian leadership were assassinated.

According to sources, 506 students and 50 pilgrims returned to Pakistan after crossing Taftan border. In the past two days, 940 citizens have returned home through Taftan border crossing.

Upon their arrival, personnel from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) received the returnees and completed the required immigration formalities.

It is worth noting that through the Gabd Rimdan Border Crossing, another 136 citizens, including 25 students, have also returned, bringing the total number to 456.

The students say that an atmosphere of fear has prevailed after the attack on Iran, and that they were able to return with the assistance of the Pakistani embassy.