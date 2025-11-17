A bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims from Makkah to Madinah collided with an oil tanker killing 42 people on Monday.

Local authorities arrived at the scene and rescue operations continued. The exact number of fatalities and the identification of the victims are still being confirmed.

According to Indian media, 16 individuals belonged to Hyderabad, the capital of the state of Telangana.

It is reported that the bus was carrying 43 pilgrims, including 20 women and 11 children. Of the 43, only one is reported to have survived.

The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has set up a helpline following the accident.