Renowned Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has released his new album of songs ‘Asim Ali’.

Asim Azhar once again announced the release of his new album on Instagram in a meaningful way, due to which fans are once again speculating about Hania and his relationship.

Asim Azhar shared short audio clips of ten songs from the album while uploading all the songs on his YouTube.

To announce the album, he wrote a post on Instagram titled ‘Khoya Hua Mil Gaya’.

A song has been included in this album called ‘Khoya Aur Mil Gaya’, with which Asim Azhar used footage of himself and Hania Aamir walking on the ramp.

Asim Azhar’s album includes the songs ‘Oh my love, why did you leave me, Oh my love, why did you leave me, Even today I see you, Even when I see you, Did I not miss you, Don’t you remember me?, Where can I tell this lie? Where can I hide this lie?’