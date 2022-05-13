<!-- wp:image {"id":99664,"width":914,"height":512,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-339.jpeg" alt="Asian stocks up as investors calm over potential Fed moves" class="wp-image-99664" width="914" height="512"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Hong Kong:<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Asian equities<\/a> were mostly up Friday following a tumultuous trading period on Wall Street, which rebounded at the close after investors calmed down about US policies to counter surging inflation.<br>World markets have been volatile for much of 2022 owing to China\u2019s Covid-19 lockdowns, Russia\u2019s invasion of Ukraine and surging inflation weighing on consumer sentiment.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The Federal Reserve last week had announced its largest rate hike since 2000 and signalled that similar increases were likely in the coming months \u2014 a possibility that sent markets on a rollercoaster.<br>\u201cMacro-economic concerns have continued to weigh heavily on the equity markets this week, as stagflation and recession fears continue to dampen investor enthusiasm,\u201d said Lewis Grant of Federated Hermes Limited.<br>He added that the fears have been echoed in forecasts by major companies, with a large number of firms citing supply chain concerns.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Wall Street was mixed Thursday after another day of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">volatile trading<\/a>, with the Dow falling for the sixth straight session but the Nasdaq mustering a small gain.<br>The small rebound on the tech-rich Nasdaq came after Fed Reserve chief Jerome Powell \u2014 confirmed Thursday by the Senate for a second term \u2014 expressed confidence that the economy is strong enough to withstand tighter monetary policies.<br><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to Bloomberg, Powell reaffirmed that the Fed was likely to raise rates by a half point but isn\u2019t \u201cactively considering\u201d a 75-basis point move.<br>In Asia, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Sydney opened higher on Friday, while Wellington traded in the negatives.<br>Dread has not only sent traditional markets seesawing, but the cryptocurrency realm also saw great volatility this week.<br>Bitcoin tumbled to the lowest level since late 2020, following a dramatic collapse in some so-called stablecoin cryptocurrencies \u2014 TerraUSD and Tether.<br>The two stablecoins \u2014 which are supposed to be pegged to the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">dollar<\/a> \u2014 proved to be anything but, as their values collapse.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>While the digital currency market stabilised by Friday, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said \u201cthe 7-day moves in some of the \u2018other crypto experiments\u2019 on monster volume are insane and increasingly difficult to watch\u201d.<br>Bitcoin slumped below $27,000 before recovering, and traded at over $30,000 by mid-Friday.<br>Oil remained up on Friday, with US benchmark crude WTI trading at more than $107 a barrel.<br>\u201cAs long as the war continues and macro pressures persist, it is likely that both energy names and value stocks will remain relative safe-havens for fully-invested, long-only equity investors,\u201d said Grant of Federated Hermes Limited.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->