Pakistani students brought glory to Pakistan by winning two gold and one silver medals in the Asian Science Camp 2025.

An 8-member Pakistani team participated in the Asian Science Camp in Thailand.

Ali Afzal Muhammad of Khyber Medical College Peshawar won the gold medal in ‘Innovation and Technology’, Ali Afzal Muhammad won the gold medal for making a ‘Sleep Pod’. The sleep board is capable of providing ten hours of comfortable sleep in two hours.

Malik Shahabuddin Syed of Bolan Medical College won the gold medal in ‘Sustainability’. Malik Shahabuddin presented three effective solutions to save marine life.

Hasher Ishaq of NUST University won the silver medal for presenting the concept of a microchip. The microchip activates the immune system as soon as it enters the body and eliminates the virus.

Ahmed Fasih of Shalimar Medical College Lahore received an honorary medal in the ‘Innovation and Technology’ competition.

The Asian Science Camp team was selected from across the country after tests and interviews. The team was led by Rehana Batool, an officer of the Pakistan Science Foundation.

The Asian Science Camp competitions included projects from 50 teams from different countries. In the initial phase, the top 10 projects were selected from the 50 projects.

In the next phase, the top ten teams competed for silver and gold medals. This is Pakistan’s biggest achievement in any international science competition.

The six-day camp featured lectures by world-renowned scientists and Nobel laureates.