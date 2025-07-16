Lahore: The Indian media is not getting any traction regarding the Asia Cup and has now claimed that the issue of the Asia Cup will also be raised in the International Cricket Council meeting to be held in Singapore tomorrow.

Along with discussing other important cricket issues, the ICC members will also decide the future of the Asia Cup. The meeting is scheduled from July 17 to 20.

PCB’s Syed Sameer Ahmed and Mohsin Naqvi are also expected to participate in the ICC meetings, Indian officials will also be part of the meeting.

On the other hand, the Indian media has been behind the Asia Cup for several days and has now dropped a new trick for the ICC meeting.

BCCI officials and the Indian media are working together to foil the Asian Cricket Council meeting, they are trying to postpone both the meeting and the Asia Cup.

A few days ago, the Indian media had reported that the Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from September 5.