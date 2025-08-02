Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi has announced the venues for the Asia Cup 2025 scheduled for September.

According to Mohsin Naqvi’s post shared on social media platform X, the eight-team event will be held at two venues in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai Cricket Stadium and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium).

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium will host eight matches of the event, including a Super Four match on September 23.

While most of the tournament will be played at the Dubai Stadium, including the Pakistan-India clash on September 14 and the final scheduled for September 28.

All matches of the Asia Cup, which will run from September 9 to September 28, will start at 6 pm local time except for the match on September 15.

It should be noted that due to the T20 World Cup scheduled for 2026, this tournament will be played in the T20 format.