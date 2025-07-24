Lahore: Due to Indian stubbornness, the issue of holding the Asia Cricket Cup in the important meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was left hanging.

Various issues were discussed in detail in the meeting chaired by Mohsin Naqvi in Dhaka. India’s Rajiv Shukla attended the online meeting, but could not reach any final conclusion about the Asia Cup.

The Indian Cricket Board, the host of the Asia Cup, will inform about the progress made on it in a few days.

After the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi said that the meeting took place in a very good atmosphere, everyone agreed that politics should not be brought into the game. Discussions with the Indian Board on the Asia Cup will continue and it is hoped that an agreement will be reached on the schedule soon.

It should be noted that the proposal to hold the Asia Cricket Cup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 5 to 21 was to be formally approved today in the ACC meeting.

Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong teams will participate in the Asia Cup.

Before this, a tri-nation series between Pakistan, Afghanistan and the UAE teams is also likely to be held in Dubai.