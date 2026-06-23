Researchers have developed an advanced system based on artificial photosynthesis that can directly convert sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into usable fuel, without the need for batteries or complex electronic control systems.

The breakthrough is being considered a major step in the field of renewable energy because it could not only simplify the production of solar fuel but also significantly reduce its overall cost.

Automated system improves efficiency

The main goal of artificial photosynthesis is to mimic the natural process in which plants convert sunlight into chemical energy. Scientists are trying to create a system that can simultaneously produce fuel and reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere using the same process.

The biggest problem, the change in sunlight intensity throughout the day, has been solved in this new invention. Typically, such systems require batteries and external control units, but this new electrolyzer eliminates this need. The device automatically adjusts its electrical performance according to light intensity, making fuel production more stable.

Successful experiments in real environments

The research team tested the technology in an open environment to see its performance in different weather and lighting conditions. According to the results, the system was able to convert carbon dioxide and water into formic acid, which can not only be used as a fuel but also be useful for storing energy.

Interestingly, despite fluctuations in light intensity, this automated system was able to maintain its production stable, which brings it closer to practical use.

Future prospects and cost reduction

According to reports, researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University also demonstrated this technology at Expo 2025 Osaka, where the system produced enough formic acid to power a small display.

The biggest advantage of this technology is that it can make the system simpler and cheaper by eliminating batteries, converters and additional electronics, making it easier to manufacture and use on a large scale in the future.

A major breakthrough towards renewable energy

Although this technology still needs further development for large-scale commercial use, this breakthrough indicates that it may be possible to produce clean fuels directly from sunlight in the future.

This invention comes at a time when the need for environmentally friendly energy is constantly increasing in the world and such technologies can play an important role in reducing dependence on fossil fuels in the future.