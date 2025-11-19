The head of Google’s parent company Alphabet says people should not ‘blindly trust’ artificial intelligence tools.
Speaking to the BBC, the company’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, said that AI models are very likely to make mistakes. He also emphasized the use of other tools along with AI tools.
Sundar Pichai said that people also use Google Search for this reason and the company has other products that provide more accurate information.
He said that while AI tools are helpful, people will have to learn the etiquette of using these tools and not blindly trust whatever AI says.