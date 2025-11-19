Daily The Patriot

Sci-Tech

Artificial intelligence tools should not be trusted blindly: Google chief

Published: November 19, 2025 | Updated 3 hours ago

The head of Google’s parent company Alphabet says people should not ‘blindly trust’ artificial intelligence tools.

Speaking to the BBC, the company’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, said that AI models are very likely to make mistakes. He also emphasized the use of other tools along with AI tools.

Sundar Pichai said that people also use Google Search for this reason and the company has other products that provide more accurate information.

He said that while AI tools are helpful, people will have to learn the etiquette of using these tools and not blindly trust whatever AI says.

