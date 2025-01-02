After rumors of differences and altercations between the captain and the coach in the Indian team, big news has finally come out regarding the Sydney Test.

According to the Indian, the team’s coach Gautam Gambhir has dropped captain Rohit Sharma from the Test team for the next match with Australia due to his continuous poor performance.

Indian media claims that it has been decided to give Rohit Sharma a chance to rest for the next Test match.

According to the Times of India, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Test match to be held on Friday in place of Rohit Sharma, while the participation of KL Rahul and Jaiswal in the team is also doubtful.

Fast bowler Akash Deep will also not join the team due to injury. One Prasad Krishna is likely to make his debut in the team for the Sydney Test.

However, the cricket board or the team management have not yet issued any statement regarding the announcement of the Indian captain and team for the final Test match against Australia starting tomorrow.

Yesterday, when coach Gautam Gambhir was asked about Rohit Sharma’s absence from the press conference and his inclusion in the team in the next match, he avoided answering.

Rohit Sharma could not play the first Test match due to the birth of his child. The captain joined the team from the second Test match.

However, after the defeat in two Test matches and then the differences with the management over the issue of dropping Shubman Gill and the change in the batting order, things continued to deteriorate.

After which, the pressure on Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket was also increasing.

It should be remembered that Australia has a two-to-one lead in the 5-Test series, while tomorrow is the last chance for India to avoid the defeat of losing the series in the