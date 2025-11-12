Technology company Apple has introduced a $230 (65,000 Pakistani rupees) pocket for its flagship device iPhone.

The iPhone pocket will allow users to hang their device on their shoulder or arm like a bag and users will be able to easily put and take out the phone in this pocket.

The company has created this pocket in collaboration with fashion brand Issey Miyake and it has the designers’ trademark plates.

Apple said that the idea was born from the idea of ​​creating additional pockets.

The company said that this pocket is made in collaboration between Apple’s design studio and Issey Miyake. Although these pockets are being sold at the Apple Store, they include the fashion company’s branding.