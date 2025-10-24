Lahore: Anti-Terrorism Court dismisses case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

A major breakthrough has been made in the NAB office attack case during Maryam Nawaz’s appearance in court, in which the Anti-Terrorism Court approved the police report of the case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah and others, while passing a reserved verdict.

The report states that the allegations of stone-pelting against Maryam Nawaz and others at the NAB office were not proven.

During the hearing, Additional Director NAB Chaudhry Asghar, the plaintiff in the case, appeared in the court and said on questioning that he has no objection to the case being dismissed. On this occasion, SP Moazzam Ali, DSP Zulfiqar Ali Butt, DSP Muhammad Khan also appeared in the court and these police officers recorded their statements as witnesses and in the investigation case.

The witnesses said in their statements that the allegations against Maryam Nawaz and others were not proven. There is no evidence for trial against the accused.

It should be noted that the police have registered a case against the accused in Chohang police station in 2020. This case was registered on the complaint of Deputy Director NAB Muhammad Asghar, in which Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah and others are nominated.

Apart from them, other league leaders including Captain (retd) Safdar, Bilal Yasmin are also nominated in the case. It was alleged in the case that the accused had pelted stones at the police during Maryam Nawaz’s appearance at the NAB office. NAB had summoned Maryam Nawaz in the Raiwind land case.