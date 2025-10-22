An Indian-origin gang based in Canada has claimed responsibility for the murder of famous Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon.

Members of the Indian-origin gang named Rohit Godara have openly admitted in a video on social media that they were the ones who targeted and killed the singer.

According to Indian media reports, three members of the gang, Vicky Pehlwan, Mahendra Saran and Rahul Rinau, not only confessed to the murder in their online message but also said in a threatening tone that ‘if he has understood, then fine, otherwise next time we will eliminate him too’. Their statement suggests that there may be other people who are their targets.

In its statement, the gang has also openly challenged traders, builders and other people who help opposing gangsters. They made it clear that no concession will be given to such people and their families.

According to sources, the reason for the murder is being said to be that the Teji Kahlons were accused of providing financial support and weapons to groups opposed to the Rohit Godara gang, as well as providing secret information against them. This incident has raised questions at the international level about the relationship between the Punjabi music industry and illegal groups.