LONDON : American Amanda Anisimova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final with a 6-1, 7-6 (11/9) victory over Russian world number 50 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday.Anisimova, seeded 13th, saved five set points in a dramatic second set on Court One before finally sealing the win at the fourth time of asking.

It was a memorable triumph for the 23-year-old, who was hailed as a teenage sensation after reaching the 2019 French Open semi-finals.”It was such a battle there. She started to play some unreal tennis. That tie-break was super-stressful. I’m super-excited to be in the semi-finals for the first time. It’s special,” said Anisimova, who will next play world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Anisimova has struggled to live up to the hype which followed her run to the last four at Roland Garros aged just 17.She made the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2022, but took an eight-month break from tennis the following year after suffering with depression brought on by the scrutiny and expectations that came with being a teen prodigy.

“I was just struggling with the lifestyle and just dealing with a lot of stress from it, and it was affecting me a lot on the court,” she said in May.”I felt like it was just unfair for me to keep pushing and pushing as if I’m not a human being.

“I think that I refreshed my mind and I took the time that I needed.”Immediately after returning to action last year, Anisimova dropped outside the top 400.