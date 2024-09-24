Washington: The United States has instructed its citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said American citizens in Lebanon should leave while flights are still available, according to the American Broadcasting Corporation.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure the safe departure of Americans from Lebanon,” said a spokesman for the US national security adviser. Will provide all possible facilities including commercial flights. American John Kirby said that those trapped in Lebanon are worried about their citizens and are in constant contact with their Israeli counterparts in this regard.

Read this news: Israeli Prime Minister threatens to kill Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah It should be remembered that Lebanon has been continuously bombarding Lebanon since yesterday, in which the number of martyrs will be around 600 while more than 1600 are injured. Other Western countries, including Britain, have also instructed their citizens to leave Lebanon in view of possible Israeli airstrikes and rocket attacks by Hezbollah in response.