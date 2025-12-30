American pop singer Beyonce, known worldwide as “Queen B”, has achieved another major success in her career and has officially joined the list of billionaires.

The leading business magazine Forbes has confirmed this honor by listing Beyonce Knowles Carter as one of the richest singers in the world.

According to Forbes, Beyonce is the fifth singer to be included in the list, where world-renowned names such as Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Jay Z have been included before her. Inclusion in the list is considered a recognition of Beyonce’s long, diverse and consistently successful career.

According to the report, 44-year-old Beyonce successfully completed her Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025, which earned a huge income of more than $ 407 million. The tour was launched after her mega-hit studio album “Cowboy Carter” was released in 2024, which received great acclaim worldwide.

Experts say that Beyoncé’s total wealth exceeded one billion dollars during 2025, in which more than $ 148 million in income from concert tours, music catalog royalties and various advertising contracts played a significant role. After this success, Beyoncé has been able to prove her strong position not only in the music but also in the business world.