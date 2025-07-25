French President Emmanuel Macron has said that his country will officially recognize Palestine as an independent state at the September session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the World News Agency, French President Emmanuel Macron has written a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas informing him of France’s intention.

In his letter, President Emmanuel Macron wrote that France will recognize the Palestinian state for a lasting and just peace in the Middle East.

French President Emmanuel Macron added that he will officially announce it at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

It should be noted that France currently has the largest population of Jews and Muslims in Europe and will be the first major Western power to recognize Palestine.

France has chosen the time of this announcement during the upcoming session of the General Assembly so that it can work with other countries to present a new diplomatic framework for a two-state solution.

However, this bold decision by France has angered both Israel and the United States, and both countries have reacted strongly.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “reward for terrorism” and said that in the current circumstances, a Palestinian state could become the basis for the destruction of Israel.

The Israeli Defense Minister also called France’s decision to recognize Palestine as an independent state “shameful”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called France’s move a propaganda for Hamas and said that his country completely rejects the decision.

He added that France’s move is an insult to the Israeli victims who were killed in a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

To which French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrow clarified that we are recognizing Palestine while opposing Hamas because Hamas has been opposing the two-state solution.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has welcomed the French decision and has also called on other countries to take similar “positive steps” to recognize Palestine.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the step is in support of peace and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Spain, which has already recognized the Palestinian state, also welcomed Macron’s announcement.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the two-state solution is the only solution and welcomed France’s involvement.

Canada has also pressured Israel to improve the situation in Gaza and remove obstacles to humanitarian aid.

Prime Minister Mark Carney accused Israel of violating international law.

It should be noted that the United States has already warned countries that intend to unilaterally recognize Palestine.

The United States had warned that such actions could go against US foreign policy.

Palestinian Authority Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh thanked France, saying that the decision is a support for international law and a confirmation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.