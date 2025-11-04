ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that while a country’s constitution is a sacred document, it is not the “final word”.Speaking to the media, he noted that the Constitution of Pakistan has undergone 26 amendments so far, emphasizing that any further change is possible whenever two-thirds of parliament agrees.

“Changing times and circumstances often require amendments to improve governance and balance powers. Political processes never stop, debate and discussion on different issues are essential features of democracy,” he said.Rana Sanaullah went on to say that the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment is needlessly being portrayed as a “storm”, whereas it posed no threat to democracy or the political system.

The senior PML-N leader clarified that there is no immediate plan to introduce a 27th Amendment, but consultations among parliamentarians and political parties are ongoing on various issues. He stressed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has no objection to the 18th Amendment, which was unanimously passed by all political parties at the time.Discussing the 18th Amendment, Rana Sanaullah said it primarily deals with distribution of resources between the federation and provinces. He added that there is now a need to create a better balance between the centre and the provinces.

“The defense budget is not only the responsibility of the federal government but also of the provinces,” he said, noting that after defense expenditures and debt repayments, the federal government’s available resources become limited.