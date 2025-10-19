National Test team head coach Azhar Mahmood says that Allah has given us the best opportunity to win the series against the best team.

Addressing a press conference a day before the second Test match in Rawalpindi, Azhar Mahmood said that winning the World Test Championship against South Africa will boost morale.

He said that the wicket in the previous Test match was ideal, we have made a good start, the boys’ morale is high.

The head coach said that the top-order batsmen performed well. In such a situation, if everyone contributes, the match can be won.

Azhar Mahmood said that Shaheen Shah is the best bowler, we also faced criticism as to why he bowled two seamers?

He said that the final playing eleven will be finalized after seeing the pitch tomorrow.

The head coach said that we have to win the World Test Championship for which we have made a complete plan. Every match should be played as a final match.

Azhar Mahmood further said that we have to play 6 matches of the World Test Championship in Pakistan. When you play home cricket, you try to take advantage of your conditions. You have to plan how you can get 20 wickets.