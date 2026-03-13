The US Central Command has confirmed that all six personnel on board a refueling plane that crashed in western Iraq were killed.

According to the international news agency, the US Central Command said in a post that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation, but also clarified that the cause of the plane crash was not an attack.

It should be noted that initially the US military had confirmed the death of 4 personnel in the plane crash, while rescue operations were underway for the remaining 2, but now all 6 personnel have been confirmed dead.

The Central Command said that the identities of the crew members will be released after receiving permission from their families.

It should be remembered that the “KC-135 is a refueling aircraft that is primarily designed to provide aerial refueling to other military aircraft.

According to initial information, the aircraft was on a routine refueling operation in western Iraq, meaning it was going to provide fuel to another aircraft or providing fuel during the flight.

However, it is not yet clear which aircraft was refueling on this particular flight, as US Central Command only said that the accident was not caused by hostile or friendly fire and that an investigation is ongoing.