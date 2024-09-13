Punjab Information Minister Uzmi has said that Ali Amin Gandapur’s meeting with the Afghan Consul General is an open rebellion against the Federation. With what status can talk? Yesterday’s meeting with the Afghan Consul General is an announcement of open rebellion against the Federation. He said that do not be under any misunderstanding, the Federation will not continue to look at his face like a baby. Why is Ali Amin Gandapur doing all this? But we all know. Uzmi Bukhari further said that Fitna Riot Party is planning to repeat the sequel of 2014 sit-in in Pakistan again, meeting in Islamabad and meeting Afghan diplomat in Gandapur to have an adventure next month. There is planning.