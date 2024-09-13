Saudi Arabia: World famous star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has created history by getting one billion followers on social media platforms. Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reached one billion followers on various social media platforms, after which he became the first person in the world to have one billion followers on social media.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo has 638 million followers on his Instagram handle, 170 million followers on Facebook, 113 million followers on X, 9.4 million followers on Kwaishow, 7.5 million followers on Weibo and 60.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. After this achievement, Ronaldo has become the most popular personality on social media, the footballer took to his official Instagram handle to express his thoughts on this achievement where he released a special post. Speaking to fans in his Instagram post, Ronaldo said, “We have made history by reaching one billion followers, an achievement that speaks volumes of our love for the game and our shared passion.”

“From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I have always played for my family and fans and now we are a billion people standing together,” he said. The footballer said that you have been with me in my ups and downs, this journey is not mine but our journey, we have proved that we can achieve whatever we want with our hard work. Thank you for believing in me, supporting me and being a part of my life, we will continue to move forward together and make history,” added Ronaldo.