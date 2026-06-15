Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqai has said that the agreement with the US includes the return of Iran’s frozen assets and compensation for losses caused by US and Israeli military operations.

According to the International News Agency, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqai has said that the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US will be signed in Geneva on Friday, before which Iranian delegations will visit various countries in the region and neighboring states.

Speaking at a press conference, Esmail Baqai said that during the 110-day war, the Iranian people fully supported their government and armed forces and demonstrated unparalleled perseverance.

He paid tribute to the Iranian people and said that Iran will never forget the sacrifices of its leadership, military commanders and ordinary citizens.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman accused Israel of continuing its aggression in Lebanon and Palestine, saying that international organizations have failed to stop the actions of the Zionist state and condemn the American and Israeli attacks against Iran.

Esmail Baghai said that Iran always prefers the path of dialogue and diplomacy, but reaching an agreement does not mean that Iran will forget its losses or crimes committed during the war.

According to him, the restoration and return of Iran’s frozen assets abroad and compensation for war losses are important parts of the negotiations and Iran has the full right to make these demands.

Esmail Baghai said that the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States also includes points related to Lebanon, while respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and security will be ensured.

He alleged that despite the ceasefire, Israel is continuing its attacks in Lebanon, which will lead to a careful review of the implementation of the agreement.

The Iranian spokesman added that with the assistance of Oman, steps will be taken to secure the sea passage in the Strait of Hormuz and consultations will also be held with other relevant parties.

He clarified that Iran has always taken the position that no toll will be collected from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Esmail Baqaei, the procedure for signing the memorandum of understanding will be finalized today or tomorrow, after which it will be officially announced.

He added that the United States still has a long way to go to regain the trust of the Iranian people, but Iran will abide by the agreement in any case.