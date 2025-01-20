Melania Trump surprised everyone by introducing her own cryptocurrency on the occasion of her husband’s inauguration as US President.

According to a global news agency, it had only been a day since US President-elect Donald Trump introduced cryptocurrency that his wife also joined him.

Melania, who became the first lady of the United States yesterday, announced the launch of cryptocurrency on her social media platforms.

The “Official Melania Meme” website states that it is a cryptocurrency that is created and tracked on the Solana blockchain.

It should be noted that according to the Coin Market Cap website, the total market value of Trump’s meme coin is about $12 billion, while Melania’s meme coin is about $1.7 billion.

It should be noted that Trump had previously called cryptocurrency a fraud and a hoax, but became the first presidential candidate to accept digital assets as donations during the 2024 election campaign.

Trump also said that he would create a strategic Bitcoin reserve and appoint financial regulators who would take a more positive stance towards digital assets.

According to crypto trading platform Coinbase, Bitcoin reached a record high after Donald Trump’s victory.