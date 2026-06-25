Iraq has called on OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, to increase its crude oil production quota, taking into account the damage caused to its oil industry in the Iran war and the country’s economic conditions.

According to the World News Agency, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said in a statement that Iraq itself is a founding member of OPEC and has been severely affected by the recent war, like other oil-producing countries.

The statement added that about 90 percent of Iraq’s economy depends on oil export revenues, so any restriction on production directly affects the country’s budget and economic stability.

The Ministry of Petroleum’s statement added that Iraq has been continuously emphasizing that OPEC should re-evaluate the production base of member countries so that quotas can be set according to the real and sustainable production capacity of each country.

The Iraqi Ministry of Petroleum’s statement added that Iraq’s unique security and economic conditions should also be given special importance in this process.

The Oil Ministry said that OPEC has begun a new review of the production capabilities of member countries, after which the possibility of changing the quotas will be examined.

On the other hand, some media reports claimed that Iraq was considering leaving OPEC.

Iraqi Oil Ministry spokesman Salim al-Rikabi said that Iraq currently has no intention of leaving the organization and is bound by all OPEC regulations and decisions.

However, he also clarified that Iraq should be given a higher quota according to its production capacity. If OPEC does not increase Iraq’s production quota, then the government may have to decide whether to remain in the organization or not.

It should be noted that the United Arab Emirates officially ended its nearly 60-year membership of OPEC and OPEC+ on May 1, 2026.

The aim is to increase its oil production by freeing itself from OPEC production restrictions, to maximize oil revenues, and to fully exploit its energy resources before the hydrocarbon era gradually ends in the future.

Following this decision, the UAE was empowered to determine its own production policy in accordance with national interests and market needs.