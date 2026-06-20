The Iranian delegation has left for Switzerland to discuss the details of the agreement reached with the United States and its implementation, where President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is already present, while special envoy Steve Witkoff is also about to arrive.

According to the Iranian news agencies Fars and Mehr, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said that the Iranian negotiating delegation will leave for Switzerland in a few moments, where negotiations will be held with American representatives regarding the implementation of the interim agreement.

The Iranian spokesman said that the main purpose of these negotiations in Switzerland is to find out how and when the United States will fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that a clear procedure for implementing the agreement will also be determined in these talks and a timeline for the goals will be created.

He added that the Iranian delegation will clearly emphasize during the negotiations that the US fully implements all the promises made in the interim agreement.

The Iranian spokesman warned that Iran will not remain silent if the US refuses to implement its promises or violates the agreement.

He added that Iran will react severely to any deviation by the US from fulfilling its obligations and will take necessary measures.

However, he did not specify the nature or details of possible measures that Iran could take in the event of US refusal.

It should be remembered that after the end of the recent war between the US and Iran, an interim understanding agreement was reached, under which the two countries agreed to a 60-day negotiation process.

During this period, comprehensive negotiations are to be held on Iran’s nuclear program, easing sanctions, reducing tensions in the region and other controversial issues.

The talks were initially scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday, but the meeting was postponed after the document was digitally signed.

Technical teams from Iran and the United States will now meet in Switzerland to discuss the details of the agreement and the pace of implementation of the agreed points.