After petrol and diesel, the price of jet fuel has been increased significantly in the country, as a result of which air travel is likely to become more expensive.

According to sources, the government has increased the price of commercial aircraft fuel ‘jet fuel’ by Rs 40.35 per liter, after which the new price of jet fuel has become Rs 291.55 per liter.

Economy

Petroleum products and jet fuel more expensive

Fuel prices have been increased significantly in the country.

Due to the rising prices of crude oil in the global market, the government has also increased the prices of jet fuel after petrol and diesel, which will make air travel more expensive.

After this big increase in the price of jet fuel, the possibility of airlines making air travel more expensive has increased.

Sources say that jet fuel has become expensive due to the increase in oil prices in the global market.

It should be noted that the price of jet fuel has increased by 53 rupees and 58 paise per liter during the last 2 weeks. This increase has been made in view of the impact of rising crude oil prices in the global market, which has resulted in a significant increase in the cost of aviation fuel domestically.