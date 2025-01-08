If they don’t give the demands in writing, it means there is something wrong, Akhtar Wali Questions have always been raised about the transparency of our elections, Qamar Zaman Kaira Ask Aleema Khan what is the benefit of the founder being in jail, Aamir Mughal

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Roze News Sk Niazi exclusive conversation in Sachi Baat Program he said that I have been saying from the beginning about the negotiations that success is difficult, says SK Niazi Negotiations are based on a give-and-take basis, Negotiators are in constant contact with founder PTI, PPP is completely silent about the negotiation process PPP has always been in favor of resolving issues through understanding and compromise PML-N leader Ikhtar Wali’s conversation with SK Niazi in the program Sachi Baat

What are some things you can’t write down, Akhtar Wali?

If they don’t give the demands in writing, it means there is something wrong We are not narrow-minded people, we welcome you with open hearts,

Nawaz Sharif was the first to reach the hospital after Benazir’s death and consoled Asif Zardari. PML-N’s negotiating team formed with Nawaz Sharif’s permission, says PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is receiving daily briefings on the current situation in the country The founder of PTI was not a great leader, he was made, says PML-N leader PPP and PML-N are parties with hearts and minds PPP and PML-N openly admitted the mistakes they made A leader is someone who makes decisions in the interest of the country and the nation.

We have to think about Pakistan first, says PML-N leader PTI must do politics by abandoning its player mentality, You have to think about what weight is on PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s conversation with SK Niazi in the program Sachi Baat Questions have always been raised about the transparency of our elections, The process of snatching elections happened most with the PPP If people’s behavior is not right, how will the elections be fair, We have to think whether our hearts and minds are ready to accept fair elections, In politics, one cannot eliminate someone by overthrowing them, The talks are not just about May 9 or the release of prisoners, but also about the elections, PTI leader Aamir Mughal’s conversation with SK Niazi in the program Sachi Baat Ask Aleema Khan what is the benefit of the founder being in jail, Aamir Mughal.

All the hardships that PTI has gone through have made it wiser A judicial commission should be formed on the incidents of May 9 and November 26, During the first round of negotiations, it was decided to meet with the founder, The request for a meeting has been made in writing but has not been acted upon yet, Aamir Mughal said. The negotiation process is stalled at the meeting, if you can’t hold the meeting, then what else will you do, How and why demands should be made in writing before meeting the founder,