◼️ The claim by so called Deputy Spokesperson of Afghan Taliban regime is yet again a poor attempt to cover up their own heinous targeting of civilian population along Pak-Afghan Border and to befool its own citizens reeling under a terror sponsoring regime.

◼️Today on 15th of March 2026 around 1530 hours, Afghan Taliban regime deliberately targeted civilian population in Tabesta Letai, Salarzai area of Bajaur District, in KPK province. Four innocent civilians have embraced shahadat while one five year old child is seriously injured in the attack.

◼️Targeting by Pakistan Armed Forces has been consistently and transparently communicated to public, as was also done with respect to this false allegation. On night 14/15 March, only terrorist hideouts, infrastructure and technical equipment of Master Terror Proxy Afghan Taliban regime was hit in Kandhar and visuals / clips of the said precision targeting have already been shared.

◼️Pakistan unlike Afghan Taliban regime doesn’t rely on old / fake / AI generated images and visuals. Repeated lies and fake communications by official Afghan Taliban regime channels are only discrediting them domestically and internationally.

Truth Always prevails over falsehood