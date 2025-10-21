Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar has said that our western neighbors go to other countries with visas but want to come to Pakistan without a visa.

In one of his statements, after the Army Public School, we conducted two operations, we defeated an enemy five times bigger, Pakistan’s foreign policy has never been more effective than today.

He said that the National Action Plan was a very comprehensive policy, it would ban hateful content, speeches, wall chalking, and extremism.

He said that if the terrorists had not been brought back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the situation would have been different