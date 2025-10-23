HARARE:b The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Afghanistan 25 percent of their match fee for a slow over-rate in a Test match against Zimbabwe.

According to the ICC, match referee Richie Richardson has fined Afghanistan for being five overs late.

The decision to impose the fine has been made under Article 2.22 of the ICC Player Code of Conduct, which states that players are fined 5 percent of their match fee for each over they fail to bowl or bowl within the stipulated time.

The on-field umpires for the Test match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, Adrian Holdstock and Nitin Menon, third umpire Foster Motzwa and fourth umpire Percival Cesara, officiated.

The ICC said that Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi admitted his mistake and accepted the punishment, so no further action was required.

Zimbabwe comfortably defeated Afghanistan by an innings and 73 runs in the aforementioned Test, their first Test victory on home soil since 2013.