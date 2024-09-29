LAHORE: Well-known Pakistani showbiz couple Urwa Hussain and Farhan Saeed shared their daughter Jahan Ara Saeed’s pictures for the first time on social media, after which these posts went viral.

The duo took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from before an award show in London, where their daughter Jahan Aara was seen for the first time and captioned the post: ‘Tonight, we are three again. are done.’

Urwa and Farhan’s daughter was born on January 3, and in October 2023, the couple announced the expected arrival of their first child.

The couple tied the knot in December 2016 and were rumored to split in late 2020, which both have not commented on. After not posting pictures together for three years, they put an end to all the rumors by sharing pictures during Eid-ul-Fitr 2023.