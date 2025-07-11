Model and actress Humaira Asghar, 42, who was found dead in her flat in Karachi, was buried in a cemetery in her hometown of Lahore.

According to Express News, the body of actress Humaira Asghar was brought to Lahore from Karachi by her brother and brother-in-law.

The actress’s body was brought to the cemetery in Block ‘Q’ of Model Town and was buried there after the funeral prayers.

The actress’s family and a few relatives were present at the funeral prayers. After the funeral prayers, the actress’ father spoke briefly and her uncle spoke in detail to the media.

It may be recalled that the body of actress Humaira Asghar was found in her flat in Karachi’s Defense area, where she had been living alone on rent since 2018.

The actress had not been in contact with anyone since September 2024 and the landlord had also approached the court to vacate the flat.

When the bailiff arrived to vacate the flat on the court’s order, the door was not opened despite repeated knocking. On which the door had to be broken.

As soon as the door was broken, a foul smell was felt and the actress’s rotten body was found lying on the floor. Which was about 8 months old.

Initially, her family refused to receive the body, but later, at the request of the police, her brother-in-law and brother arrived in Karachi to collect the body.

Actress Humaira Asghar was highly educated in drawing and art and was also an expert painter and sculptor. The number of followers on her Instagram was more than 7 lakh.

The actress moved from Lahore to Karachi in 2018 to make a name for herself in the world of showbiz. She rose to fame with Tamasha Ghar and the film Jalebi (2015).