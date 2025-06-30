Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has termed the Swat River tragedy as the incompetence of the provincial government and said that action should be taken against the Chief Minister, where was the administration when the tourists were stranded.

According to Express News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was discussed in the meeting.

Faisal Karim Kundi briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the meetings held with members of the coalition political parties in the province at the Governor House and after the reserved seats, the party situation and related issues were discussed in the House.

Bilawal Bhutto and Faisal Karim Kundi also discussed the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and especially in the southern districts and the Governor briefed on the loss of precious human lives in the Swat River tragedy and the incompetence of the provincial government in this regard.

Governor’s talk to media in Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, while talking to journalists in Peshawar, said that the police are fighting a relentless war against terrorists and corruption is rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said that all the money from corruption is being collected, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is not in any danger from the opposition, then why are there negative statements, if Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has any problem with my name, then what is my fault in it.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does not need an opponent at all, the founder of Tehreek-e-Insaf wants to keep it inside himself.

He said that tourists died in the Swat tragedy due to incompetence, action should be taken against the Chief Minister, where was the rescue administration when the tourists were stuck in the water.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that this tragedy occurred due to the negligence of the departments. I was depressed so I went to Daska and Mardan. When I met the relatives in Daska, I was in great pain.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was very pleasant and he discussed various issues of the province with the Prime Minister.